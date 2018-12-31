Number of centenarians dropping

The number of centenarians in the Czech Republic has been dropping in recent years, according to data from the Labour and Scial Affairs Ministry. There are presently 437 Czechs aged over a hundred, and the majority of them live in the South Bohemian region or Prague.
The oldest person in the country is a woman aged 108, followed by a man who is three years younger. Experts say the slight decrease in the number of centenarians is the result of a natural demographic curve.
