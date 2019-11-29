Number of ATM machines increases to nearly 5500

The number of ATM machines in the Czech Republic increased in the first half of 2019 to 5461, according to the Bank Card Association. With 471 ATM machines per one million users, the Czech Republic is still lagging behind the EU average of 841.

Czechs withdrew CZK 46.8 million in 2018, which is 15 million less than in the previous year. The number of cards issued increased by 430,000 to 12.24 million.

The country’s first ATM machine was unveiled 30 years ago at a branch of the then Czech State Savings Bank on Wenceslas Square.