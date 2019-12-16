NÚKIB cyber security service head Dušan Navrátil sacked

The government has unanimously agreed to dismiss National Cyber and Information Security Service (NÚKIB) director Dušan Navrátil, Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) told the Czech News Agency on Monday.

Babiš said that Navrátil lacked the necessary managerial and communication skills as well as experience to run the service effectively.

A successor will be chosen by a new seven-member committee comprised in part of intelligence agency chiefs. In the meantime, the NÚKIB will be led by statutory deputy Jaroslav Šmíd.

Navrátil had come under criticism from President Miloš Zeman, who accused him of putting the Czech Republic’s economic interests at “serious risk” by issuing “unfounded” warnings about Russian and Chinese influence.

Babiš also criticized Navrátil in December 2018 after the NÚKIB warned against using software and hardware from Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.