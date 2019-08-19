NÚKIB chief denies agency briefed Senators on Foreign Ministry cyberattack

The head of the National Cyber and Information Security Service (NÚKIB) has denied that his agency shared its findings on a recent cyberattack against the Foreign Ministry with the Senate Committee for Defence and Security.

Last week that committee said a “foreign state power” had hacked into the ministry’s computer network, citing information from the NÚKIB, and called for more resources to be allocated to cyber security.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš (ANO) at the weekend had criticized the agency for informing the Senate of the situation but no members of the government. At a National Security Council meeting on Monday, NÚKIB director Dušan Navrátil denied that was the case.