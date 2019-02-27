NÚKIB building ‘cyber attaché’ network in strategic foreign missions

Tom McEnchroe
27-02-2019
NÚKIB, the Czech Republic’s National Cyber and Information Security Agency has been building a web of specialised ‘cyber attaches’ together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in three strategic foreign missions, daily Lidové Noviny reports. These specialists have so far been posted in Brussels, Washington and Tel-Aviv.

Their activities include consultation and information sharing with members of foreign intelligence services.

 
 
 
 
