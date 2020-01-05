Nuclear waste repository preparatory work to cost CZK 1.7 bn

The government is expected on Monday to approve a CZK 1.7 bln plan to identify suitable sites and begin preparations for building an underground nuclear waste repository.
The amount is allocated for exploratory work, research and compensation to local communities during the initial phase through 2023.
The repository, in which thousands of tons of spent nuclear fuel should be permanently located at a depth of half a kilometre, is slated to be built by 2065.
