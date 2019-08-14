Nový Jičín gears up for ‘most original hat’ contest

This year’s Festival of Nový Jičín will feature a ‘most original hat’ contest’ to mark the 220th anniversary of the Moravian town’s hat factory. A town hall spokesperson said entries should be original, hand-made models.
Apart from the hat contest, this year's Nový Jičín celebrations, held on September 6th and 7th, will also focus on the anniversaries of local automotive industry factories and the 120-year-old Heinrichshof Café, today known as Hotel Praha.
