Notaries no longer required to have Czech citizenship

Notaries who want to work in the Czech Republic will no longer have to have Czech citizenship, but can come from any EU member state, under an amendment to the notary code signed into law by President Milos Zeman.

The Justice Ministry prepared the amendment in response to a ruling by the European Court of Justice, which said the Czech citizenship condition for notaries was at variance with the agreement on freedom of movement for workers.

However, notaries who would like to work in the Czech Republic will still have to graduate from a Czech faculty of law, pass a notary exam in Czech and have good command of the language.