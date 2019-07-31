Norwegian rescuers fail to retrieve bodies of two Czech climbers

Rescuers in Norway have so far failed to retrieve the bodies of two Czech mountaineers who died while climbing the Trollvegen or Troll Wall in the south-west of the country. The climbers were found at the bottom of the mountain-side on Monday afternoon after being reported missing earlier in the day.

The Czechs, both allegedly experienced climbers, set out on their journey on Thursday last week. The Troll Wall is the tallest vertical rock face in Europe, measuring 1,100 meters from its base to the summit of its highest point.