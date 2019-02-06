Norway’s Per Boye Hansen named artistic director of Czech State Opera

Norwegian theatre director and music manager Per Boye Hansen will join the Czech State Opera, part of the National Theatre in Prague, as artistic director this August.
Mr Hansen told journalists on Tuesday he aims to strengthen the international position of the opera and increase the number of new productions.
Prague is well placed to become a major city for opera on the level of Vienna, Berlin, Paris and London, he said.
The State Opera is currently undergoing a major reconstruction at is due to reopen in January 2020.
