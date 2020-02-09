Norway’s Andreas Nygaard wins Jizerská padesátka

Norway’s Andreas Nygaard has won the annual Jizerská padesátka, a gruelling 50-kilometre cross-country skiing race held in the Jizerské mountains, north of Prague.
Nygaard defended his victory in last year’s competition covering the distance in 1:59:08,2. Sweden’s Brit Johansson won the women’s race coming in at 2:16:21,3. Jiří Pliska was the first Czech to reach the finishing line, placing 20th.
Jizerská padesátka is one of the most popular mass sporting events in the country, attracting both professional and amateur skiers of all ages from at home and abroad.
