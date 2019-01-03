Nominees for Czech Film Critic’s Awards announced

Ruth Fraňková
03-01-2019
The nominations have been announced for the ninth annual Czech Film Critics’ Awards to be presented on February 2 at Prague’s Archa Theatre. Director Robert Sedláček’s film Jan Palach about the student who took his own life in protest of the 1968 Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia received six nominations.

Adam Sedlák’s directorial debut Domestique, a claustrophobic drama about a couple’s breakdown, is nominated for four awards.

 
