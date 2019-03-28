Nobel winners Vargas, Müller among guests at upcoming Book World Prague

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Mario Vargas Llosa of Peru is among the high-profile guests set to attend Book World Prague, the 25th installment of the International Book Fair and Literary Festival taking pace from 9-12 May.

The focus this year is on Memory and Reminiscence while the guest of honour is Latin America.

Apart from Vargas, other important Latin American writers presenting their work include Bernardo Carvalho, Rodrigo Fresán, Álvaro Enrigue, David Unger, and Mariana Enríquez. The German Nobel Prize-winning author Herta Müller is also set to attend.

A total of 29 countries will be represented at the fair and festival, which last year drew 46,000 visitors.