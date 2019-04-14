No third title in row for Kometa Brno after semi-finals defeat

Kometa Brno will not be able to lift the Czech ice hockey Extraliga title for the third time in succession after being knocked out in the playoff semi-finals. They lost 3:1 to Liberec on Saturday to give their opponents a 4:2 victory in the best-of-seven series.

The other semi-final will conclude on Sunday evening after a victory for Plzeň made it 3:3 on games between them and Třinec.