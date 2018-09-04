No public tender for huge Czech Army contract

Ian Willoughby
04-09-2018
The biggest contract in the modern history of the Czech Army will not be awarded on the basis of a public tender process, Czech Television reported. The Ministry of Defence intends to directly address potential suppliers of over 200 mechanised infantry combat vehicles, the station said. The contract should come in at a cost of CZK 53 billion.

An army spokesperson said there were few suppliers of such hardware and that it would consider offers from four producers that met its requirements. Military chiefs want the vehicles to be supplied by 2020.

