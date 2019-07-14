No party willing to enter Babiš government if Social Democrats walk out

If the Social Democrats decide to leave the government at a meeting of the party leadership on Monday, then no party in Parliament would be willing to enter into a coalition with Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’ ANO party, according to a survey conducted by Czech Radio.

The opposition Civic Democrats, TOP 09 and the Pirate Party said they would not, under any circumstances, support a cabinet headed by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, but his resignation might open the door to a cabinet reconstruction, thereby avoiding early elections.

The Freedom and Direct Democracy Party which has expressed readiness to support the Babiš cabinet on condition that its program priorities would be implemented also said it would not want to be represented in such a cabinet.

The Communist Party alone has refused to reveal its position.