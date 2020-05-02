No new coronavirus deaths reported on Friday

Healthcare professionals performed 4,192 tests for the new coronavirus on Friday, far less than in recent days, due to the national holiday. No deaths were reported that day.
Friday’s tests showed 55 new Covid-19 cases, i.e. in 1.31 percent of samples. Since March, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 7,740 cases. To date, 3,378 people have recovered from Covid-19, while 241 patients have died.
