No last trophy for Čech as Arsenal lose Europa League final

The Czech football goalkeeper Petr Čech lost the final game of his career on Wednesday night when his club Arsenal were beaten 4:1 in the final of the Europa League by his former team Chelsea. The 37-year-old made a couple of important saves when Arsenal were still in with a chance and was seen by many as their best performer.

Čech holds the record for number of international caps with the Czech Republic and collected numerous trophies and set goalkeeping records during a very successful period at Chelsea.