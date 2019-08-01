No damage done to Charles Bridge by unauthorised graffiti clean-up

An expert analysis has confirmed that no damage was done to Charles Bridge by the unauthorised removal of graffiti from one of its support pillars.
Meanwhile the man responsible for the clean-up job has come forward to explain his motivation to the authorities.
According to the police the man is a professional, who makes a living removing graffiti from buildings. The man reportedly denied that he had cleaned-up the graffiti as a PR stunt and said he had removed the graffiti with steam and hot water so as not to damage the centuries-old stones.
He said he had decided to act because time was running out and after a fortnight it would have been hard to remove the graffiti without using chemicals.
