No ban on large events over coronavirus situation

The Czech authorities say they will not halt any large-scale events in view of the coronavirus situation. However, the organisers of gatherings of 5,000 people or more will be required to report to regional hygiene agencies, the minister of health, Adam Vojtěch, said after a meeting of the State Security Council on Wednesday morning.

Under a Ministry of Health edict FFP3 type respirators can now only be sold to health and social facilities, public health agencies, rescue services and other state administration bodies. There is also a ban on the export of such respirators.

Five cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the Czech Republic to date. Several dozen people are awaiting the results of tests for the virus.