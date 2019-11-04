NKU report: Czechia lacks legislation to fight drought

The Czech Republic is lacking long-term measures as well as necessary legislation to fight drought, concludes a report by the Supreme Audit Office (NKU) carried out at the ministries of agriculture and environment.

The report also says there are not enough grant programmes focusing on the problem of drought, with the exception of Dešťovka, a programme encouraging households to save water by using rain water storage.

According to the Supreme Audit Office, damages caused by drought last year amounted to 24 billion crowns. Minister of the Environment Richard Brabec (ANO) categorically rejected the findings, saying ‘thousands of anti-drought projects’ are in place.