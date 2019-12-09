NKÚ: Czechia lacks sufficient “green” financial, tax incentives

The Czech Republic lacks effective tax incentives and other measures that would encourage households and businesses to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ) says in a new report.
The Czech state has failed to motivate citizens to use greener vehicles, reduce energy consumption and switch to greener energy sources, the report says. The NKÚ notes that financial and tax measures fall under the remit of the ministries of Finance, Transport and Environment.
Unlike in most European Union member states, the report says, financial measures aimed at combatting global warming are not actively enforced in the Czech Republic. Here, the three ministries are merely tracking developments, according to the NKÚ.
