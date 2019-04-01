NKÚ: Czech state failing to implement key changes in taxation, energy-saving, housing

The Czech state has proven unable to respond properly to dynamic changes in society the Supreme Audit Office (NKÚ) says in its annual published on Monday.

Among examples, the report cites the slow rate of digitalisation and expanding transport infrastructure, an overly complex tax system, a failure to introduce energy-saving measures, and a chronic lack of low-income housing.

Regarding taxation, companies based in the Czech Republic need 40 percent more time to meet their tax obligations than the average of 230 hours in the EU and the European Free Trade Association, it says.