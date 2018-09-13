Nineteen people intoxicated by dangerous synthetic drug

Nineteen people, including a 15-year-old boy, suffered acute intoxication after consuming synthetically made marihuana that appeared on the black market in Ostrava.One drug addict is reported to have died after combining the drug with a heavy dose of alcohol.
Several boxes of the dangerous consignment were reportedly found on a garbage heap on the outskirts of the city and the police fear that there could be thousands of doses of the dangerous substance among drug users.
Officers have so far confiscated 50 packets of the drug and arrested four people.
