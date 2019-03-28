Nine war veterans to attend annual freedom celebrations in Pilsen

Ruth Fraňková
28-03-2019
Nine war veterans from Belgium and the US are set to attend the annual Freedom celebrations in Pilsen marking the liberation of the West-Bohemian city by the US Army in 1945. The four-day celebrations, which get underway on May 3, will involve commemorative meetings, military presentations, concerts and exhibitions. A Ride of Freedom, including historical military vehicles, will cross the town on May 5.

 
 
 
 
