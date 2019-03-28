Nine war veterans to attend annual freedom celebrations in Pilsen

Nine war veterans from Belgium and the US are set to attend the annual Freedom celebrations in Pilsen marking the liberation of the West-Bohemian city by the US Army in 1945. The four-day celebrations, which get underway on May 3, will involve commemorative meetings, military presentations, concerts and exhibitions. A Ride of Freedom, including historical military vehicles, will cross the town on May 5.
