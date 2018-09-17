Nine Czech towns still have streets with identical names

Nine towns in the Czech Republic have streets with identical names, despite a 2011 regulation issued by the Interior Ministry that this must be corrected, Czech Television reported.

Identically named streets present a problem for postal workers, police and paramedics, and a surprisingly large number of towns had them.

This is due to the merging of satellite villages with bigger towns in the vicinity and the fact that streets are often named after famous figures in history.

At one point the town of Kladno near Prague had 31 twin streets with the same name which were only distinguished by their locality.

The Interior Ministry is pushing to resolve the problem, but does not have the right to order towns to change the name of a given street.