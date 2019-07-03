Night temperatures dipped below zero in some parts of Czechia

Ruth Fraňková
03-07-2019
Night-time temperatures dropped below zero in some parts of the Czech Republic. The lowest temperature, minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Jizerka in the Jizera Mountains in the north of the country. Freezing temperatures were also registered in the Šumava Mountains in the south west and in Krušné hory in the north-west.

