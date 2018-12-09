NHL: Radil scores premiere goal for San Jose

San Jose Sharks forward Lukáš Radil scored his first goal in NHL on Saturday night, helping his team to win over the host Arizona Coyotes 5-3.
It was the sixth game of the season for the 28-year-old Czech after signing with the Sharks in April. Another Czech, Tomáš Hertl, also scored an empty-net goal for San Jose with 51 seconds to play.
