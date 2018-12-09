NHL: Radil scores premiere goal for San Jose

Ruth Fraňková
09-12-2018
San Jose Sharks forward Lukáš Radil scored his first goal in NHL on Saturday night, helping his team to win over the host Arizona Coyotes 5-3.

It was the sixth game of the season for the 28-year-old Czech after signing with the Sharks in April. Another Czech, Tomáš Hertl, also scored an empty-net goal for San Jose with 51 seconds to play.

 
 
 
 
 
