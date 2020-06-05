NHL legend Jaromír Jágr may leave Rytíři Kladno for arch rival Sparta Prague

Czech ice hockey and NHL legend Jaromír Jágr may playing for club Sparta Prague in the coming season, the daily Sport writes.

In the 2019/2020 season, which ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jágr’s club Rytíři Kladno was relegated from the Czech Extraliga to the second division after a single season in the top flight.

For Jágr to join the arch rival of Kladno, his hometown, would be quite a coup, especially from an economic standpoint, Sport writes: Sparta can fill Prague’s massive O2 arena with help from Jágr, and Kladno would also benefit from it.

Jágr, who recently turned 48, said in March he was weighing up his future and whether it was worth continuing to play in the Czech league, leaving open whether he would retire after nearly 30 years in professional hockey.