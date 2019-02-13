NHL inaugural game set to take place in Prague

The first match launching the 2019-2020 NHL season is set to take place this October in Prague’s O2 Arena, Hospodářské Noviny reports, quoting two sources. The news confirms last year’s statement by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman that Prague could be the venue where the world’s best ice hockey league launches its next season.

The inaugural game will take place in the first week of October with Philadelphia Flyers expected to be one of the teams that visitors can look forward to see. Official confirmation is expected to come in March after Czech and NHL representatives meet.

If the news is confirmed it will be the first time since 2010 that the central European country hosts the initial match.