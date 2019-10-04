NHL: Blackhawks and Flyers face off in Prague for 2019-20 season opener

The National Hockey League’s 2019-20 regular season begins on Friday when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Prague’s O2 Arena.

Several Czech nationals will face off against each other. Playing for the Flyers is Jakub Voráček, the team’s right winger and an alternate captain. Playing for the Blackhawks are forward David Kämpf and centre Dominik Kubalík, in his NHL debut.

Although originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, Kubalík has had to wait until now for a chance to actually play in the NHL and spent last season playing in Switzerland.

This is the third straight year that the NHL returns to Europe as part of its efforts to grow the local fan base in hockey-mad countries such as the Czech Republic.

The match starts at 8pm local Prague time. It is the showcase event of the 2019 NHL Global Series.