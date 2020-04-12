NGO warns of growing danger of domestic violence

The NGO White Circle of Safety has warned about the growing danger of domestic violence as a result of the ongoing quarantine.

The NGO says that due to the restrictions victims may be in a worse position that usual and virtually unable to call for help.

Police are reported to have barred 344 people from their homes over domestic violence since the start of the year, but experts say the full extent of the problem may only come to light after the crisis ends.

A law clearly defining domestic violence which enables the police to bar abusers from their homes for a certain period in order to give the victim time to consider their situation and act was approved in 2007.

Since then it has been applied in close to 16,000 households.