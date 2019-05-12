Next month to see below average temperatures in Czech Republic

The relatively cool weather in the Czech Republic for the time of year – with daytime highs of around 10 degrees Celsius – is set to continue until Wednesday, when it will begin to gradually get warmer, the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute says in a regular four-week forecast.
However, the next month will see lower than average temperatures for the period in question, though daytime highs will slowly increase. Precipitation should be in line with the seasonal average, the forecasters said.
