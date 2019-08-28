Nexen Tire opens first European factory near Žatec

The major South Korean manufacturer Nexen Tire opened its new factory, the first in Europe, near the Czech city of Žatec this Wednesday. The CZK 22 billion factory, which will eventually employ 1,300 workers, is the third largest investment project in the country that was mediated by CzechInvest.

The company plans to export three million tires by the end of the year and will have a total production capacity of 11 million when construction fully complete.

Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Petr Očko highlighted the fact that the facility also includes a research centre aimed at testing new technologies.