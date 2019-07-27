News about cooperation with Chinese companies is false, says Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy's press spokesman says that information about its cooperation with companies is "completely unfounded and fictional, spreading false alarm and slander that damages Chinese reputation". The statement was sent to media outlets in the country.
The statement was most likely made in response to a recent report by Czech Radio's Radiožurnál investigative team earlier this week, which quoted former Huawei employees. According to these anonymous sources the company collected sensitive data on its customers, which was then in some casses discussed at the Chinese Embassy.
