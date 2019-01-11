Newly re-opened National Museum in Prague closed for February

The National Museum in Prague, which opened to the public with great fanfare on October 28th, after having undergone a years-long, complex renovation, will be closed for the month of February.

Museum director Michal Lukeš told the Echo24 daily that it is quite common in such circumstances to have a trial opening period followed by a temporary closure.

The museum was re-opened on the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia for symbolic purposes, but the final restoration is not complete, he said. Certain technical procedures must also be tested in the presence of firefighter and other safety experts.