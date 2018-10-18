Newly elected senators Drahoš and Hilšer to join Mayors and Independents

Jiří Drahoš and Marek Hilšer, two former presidential candidates elected to the upper house of Parliament, will join the senator’s club of the Mayors and Independents (STAN). They announced their decision at a joint press conference on Thursday.

With the overall number of senators in the Mayors and Independents increasing to 18, the party is likely to form the largest group in the upper chamber. Traditionally, the party with the largest group of senators gets to nominate the speaker of the house.