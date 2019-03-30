Newly-elected Christian Democrat leader says party must return to its roots

The newly-elected leader of the Christian Democratic Party, Marek Výborný, has called for the party to return to its roots, learn from its mistakes and reinforce its traditional support for the middle classes and particularly families with children.

He said the party needed new dynamics and new faces and should not hesitate to broaden its cooperation with non-affiliated experts in different fields.

The second day of the party’s two day conference in Brno is devoted to policy program priorities and the party’s strategy in the upcoming European elections.