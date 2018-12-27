Newborn boy found in Prague babybox

A newborn boy placed in a babybox the Prague 6 City Hall early on Thursday morning has been given the name Filip.
Ludvik Hess, founder of the Czech babybox network, said Filip is the 180th infant to have been placed in a babybox in the Czech Republic in the past 13 years. There are currently 76 babyboxes in the country.
Critics say babyboxes violate the child’s right to know its identity, nationality, and birth parents, as established under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.
Advocates of babyboxes maintain that the practice prevents infanticide and late-term abortion.
Czech Christmas traditions explained, from Ježíšek to the Golden Pig
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark
Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April
New metro line contracts under scrutiny as City Hall changes leadership
“To see this much blood on the street can be dramatic for a lot of people”, says Canadian celebrating Christmas in Czech Republic