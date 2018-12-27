Newborn boy found in Prague babybox

A newborn boy placed in a babybox the Prague 6 City Hall early on Thursday morning has been given the name Filip.

Ludvik Hess, founder of the Czech babybox network, said Filip is the 180th infant to have been placed in a babybox in the Czech Republic in the past 13 years. There are currently 76 babyboxes in the country.

Critics say babyboxes violate the child’s right to know its identity, nationality, and birth parents, as established under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Advocates of babyboxes maintain that the practice prevents infanticide and late-term abortion.