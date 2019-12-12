Newborn boy found in babybox in České Budějovice

A newborn boy was placed in a babybox in the South Bohemian town of České Budějovice on Thursday morning. It is the 18th child this year to be abandoned in this manner. Ludvík Hess, the founder of the Czech babybox network, said the little boy was found in a good condition.
There are currently 76 such facilities monitored by doctors, across the Czech Republic. Altogether 198 babies were saved through baby-boxes since the system was introduced in 2005.
