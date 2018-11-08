New world Sudoku speed record set at championship in Prague

A new global record in Sudoku speed was set in Prague on Wednesday at the ongoing World Sudoku Championship.

Chinese woman Shi-jao Wang was able to fill in an 81-field chart in just 54.44 seconds. She bested the time of the current world record holder, Jakub Ondroušek of the Czech Republic, set in 2010, of 1 minute 25 seconds.

The World Sudoku Championship, an annual international puzzle competition held by a member of the World Puzzle Federation, began on Monday and continues until Saturday.

The competition typically consists of 100 or more puzzles, including classic Sudoku, solved by all competitors over multiple timed rounds, followed by a playoff for the top qualifiers to determine a champion.