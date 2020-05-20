New website documents fate of Czechoslovak citizens interned in Soviet Gulag camps

The Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes (ÚSTR) has launched a new website which details the findings of historians about the political repressions against Czechoslovak citizens and Czechs living in the Soviet Union, many of whom ended up being interned in the notorious Gulag labour camps.

Called Čechoslováci v gulagu (Czechoslovaks in the Gulag), the website contains information on popular articles, books, exhibitions and video recordings of discussions linked to the topic.

The institute says it conducted dozens of interviews with witnesses and survivors of victims of Soviet repression and obtained a number of documents, photographs or manuscript memoirs from family archives.