New volunteer groups set up to help those most at risk from coronavirus

Whether it is the Red Cross, or just people grouping together on facebook, a new wave of solidarity has appeared in the Czech Republic as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to put in its information call centers, or to use as assistants for the elderly, those most at risk from COVID-19.

Many groups have also been set up for the purpose of help on Facebook over the past few days, news site Deníkn.cz reports. These include babysitting for parents unable to take care of their children who are now at home due to a closure of schools, or the support of cultural institutions that are unable to generate income as a result of the government ban on public events.