New train and bus schedules come into force

A new intercity train and bus schedule comes into force on June 9, with changes to routes as well as arrivals and departures. Rail and bus operators are introducing a number of new connections in view of accommodating locals and tourists in the course of the summer.
The changes also affect a number of international trains. One of the novelties is a direct RegioJet connection from Prague to Bratislava, Czech Railways is offering new connections to the Tatra Mountains and the Baltic Sea resorts.
Passengers are advised to check out their train and bus connections online before setting off.
