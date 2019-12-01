New tolling system in force in Czech Republic

A new tolling system has come in force in the Czech Republic as of midnight, December 1st. The system, operated by the consortium CzechToll/SkyToll, requires hauliers to register and have their vehicles fitted with a new on-board unit by that date. Around 313,000 vehicles have registered so far, another 145,000 are still expected to do so.
CzechToll/SkyToll has increase the number of registration places in the coming days and is offering mobile registration units at border crossings in order to avoid traffic problems due to unregistered vehicles.
No problems have been reported so far, but the operator has warned Monday could see long lines of unregistered vehicles at border crossings.
