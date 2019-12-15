New timetable signals changes on Czech railways

A new timetable came into effect on the Czech Republic’s railways on Sunday. The biggest changes have been felt in regional transport while private companies have begun offering services on some district lines. Intervals have also been shortened on some highly used routes while the ticket system has been changed in some regions.
Traditional carrier Czech Railways has lost some lines ordered by the state or regions to private rail companies but still maintains a 90-percent share of the market and runs an average of almost 7,000 trains a day.
Also on Sunday services resumed at Brno’s Main Station after a break of a year for repair work.
