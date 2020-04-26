New study to measure coronavirus infections among drug addicts

A new study, which will focus on measuring the numbers and rates of COVID-19 infections among drug addicts and service staff in addiction centres across the Czech Republic, is set to be launched on Monday. Under the name ADI-COVID-19, the study will be realised by the National Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Addiction (NMC).
Tests will be carried out on a weekly basis in addiction centres across the Czech Republic and will help establish an overall picture of the number of coronavirus infections in the country, the head of the NMC, Viktor Mravčík, said ahead of the study’s launch.
A total of 30,000 tests could be used in total on 2,000 drug addicts and an unspecified number of service staff during the study. Participation in the study is to be voluntary.
