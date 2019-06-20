New Slovak president visits Prague

The new Slovak president, Zuzana Čaputová, arrived in Prague on Thursday on what is her first foreign trip since her appointment on Saturday. She was welcomed with military honours at Prague Castle by her Czech counterpart, Miloš Zeman.

Mrs Čaputová said after the meeting that her visit of the Czech Republic was not just a matter of tradition but a matter real interest in a country, where she had lots of friends. She also said the Czech-Slovak cooperation should continue also within the V4 group, as long as its members respect the rule of law and independent judiciary. The Slovak head of state also invited Mr Zeman to visit Slovakia.

Later on Wednesday, Mrs Čaputová laid flowers at the sculpture of the co-founder of Czechoslovakia, Milan Rastislav Štefánik, in front of Prague’s Petřín observatory and held talks with representatives of the Senate.

The Slovak president is also scheduled to meet Slovaks living in the Czech Republic. In the evening, she is due to attend a concert in her honour at Prague’s Kampa island featuring Czech and Slovak artists.