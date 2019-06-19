New Slovak president Čaputová to visit Prague Thursday

The new Slovak president, Zuzana Čaputová, is set to visit the Czech Republic on Thursday. It will be her first trip abroad since her appointment last weekend.
President Čaputová will hold talks with her Czech counterpart, Miloš Zeman, as well as representatives of the upper and lower houses and the government. She will also meet Slovaks living in the Czech Republic and attend a concert in her honour featuring Czech and Slovak artists.
