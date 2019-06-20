New Slovak president arrives in Prague for first official visit

The new Slovak president, Zuzana Čaputová, arrived in Prague on Thursday morning on what is her first foreign trip since her appointment on Saturday. She was welcomed with military honours at Prague Castle by her Czech counterpart, Miloš Zeman. During their talk, which focused on foreign policy, EU and V4, the Slovak head of state invited Mr Zeman to visit Slovakia.

Mrs Čaputová is also scheduled to hold talks with representatives of the upper and lower houses and the government and will meet Slovaks living in the Czech Republic. In the evening, she is due to attend a concert in her honour at Prague’s Kampa island featuring Czech and Slovak artists.

In an interview for Czech Television on Wednesday, Mrs Čaputová said she considered Czech Republic to be Slovakia’s closest ally and that she wanted to use the trip as an opportunity to get better acquainted with Czech political representatives.